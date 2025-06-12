Leyla Aliyeva participates in WHO High-Level event via videoconference [PHOTOS]

12 June 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On June 11, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, took part via video link in the opening meeting and the first hybrid hearing of the Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, Azernews reports.

During her speech, Leyla Aliyeva shared information about the steps Azerbaijan, as the host of COP29, has taken in this field, the experience gained, and the initiatives implemented. She noted that climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a serious global challenge for public health. She spoke about projects carried out in Azerbaijan related to water resource management, environmental protection, and climate resilience.

Leyla Aliyeva also emphasized the importance of increasing youth engagement on climate and health issues through various initiatives proposed by the IDEA Public Union and called on international organizations for broad cooperation in this direction.

Subsequently, Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, who also spoke at the event, highly appreciated Azerbaijan's leadership and initiative within the framework of COP29. He emphasized that Azerbaijan actively takes a position in combating climate change not only regionally but also internationally and demonstrates exemplary approaches. Hans Kluge also expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her contributions to projects implemented in the fields of climate change and public health.

It should be noted that the Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health, established by WHO’s Regional Office for Europe, aims to bring attention to the impacts of climate change on human health, strengthen cross-sectoral cooperation, and develop concrete action mechanisms in this area. The official opening meeting held in Reykjavik marked the formal launch of the Commission’s activities.