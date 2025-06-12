Memorial room for Rashid Behbudov opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 June 2025 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A mesmerising event has taken place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre, marking the opening of a memorial chamber dedicated to the legendary singer, People's Artist of the USSR, and a prominent figure in Azerbaijani musical history, Rashid Behbudov (1915-1989), Azernews reports.

The event drew together government officials, cultural and scientific leaders, relatives, and admirers of the iconic artist to honour his memory and recognise his significant influence on Azerbaijani music.

The atmosphere was filled with genuine respect and deep gratitude. The memorial chamber has been transformed into a living museum, displaying photographs, personal artefacts, archival recordings, and unique exhibits that depict the singer’s life and achievements.

This space is designed not only to preserve his memory but also to allow visitors to experience the legend, feel the spirit of his era, and draw inspiration from the legacy Rashid Behbudov left behind.

In his speech, the director of the Rashid Behbudov Foundation, Kamil Shakhverdiyev, stressed the importance of the singer's role in the history of national music.

He pointed out that establishing a memorial chamber in the theatre named after Behbudov is a crucial step toward safeguarding and promoting his artistic legacy for future generations.

Honoured Artists, composer Aydin Azimov and poet Baba Vaziroglu, paid touching tribute to Rashid Behbudov's creative journey and the inspiring example he set.

Their heartfelt words reminded the audience of his talent, spiritual dedication, and the invaluable contribution he made to Azerbaijani musical culture.

The event featured a special artistic program. The theatre's musical ensemble and celebrated performers presented well-known songs from Rashid Behbudov's extensive repertoire, filling the hall with nostalgic melodies and heartfelt singing. The atmosphere was one of genuine reverence, art, and remembrance.

This evening was more than just a tribute; it became a celebration that brought people of all ages and backgrounds together around a legacy that continues to motivate and unify hearts through the power of music and memory.

Founded in 1968 in Baku, the Azerbaijan State Song Theatre was created to celebrate and promote national music through song and performance. In 1989, following the passing of legendary Azerbaijani singer Rashid Behbudov, the theatre was renamed in his honour in recognition of his immense contribution to Azerbaijani musical culture.

Over the decades, the theatre has become a vibrant cultural institution, hosting concerts, theatrical musical productions, and festivals.

It has served as a platform for both established and emerging artists, and continues to preserve the Azerbaijani musical heritage while embracing contemporary interpretations.