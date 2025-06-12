Competition 'Power of Our Army' announced in Azerbaijan

12 June 2025 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Khatai branch of the Baku Main Department of Youth and Sports, the Khatai District Executive Authority and the Khatai Arts Centre have announced a drawing competition called "The Power of Our Army" (Ordumuzun Qüdrəti), Azernews reports.

The competition is dedicated to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day (June 26).

The project is held with the aim of popularising the valour of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces and nurturing the spirit of patriotism.

Deadline for submitting works: June 20, 2025

Age of participants: from 15 to 29 years

Size and technique of execution: free

Participant's questionnaire:

Photo of the work Title of the work: __ Size: __ Last name, first name: __ Date of birth: __ Contact information: __

Address for submitting applications: [email protected]

No more than three works from one author are allowed to participate.

The authors of the works selected for the exhibition will be awarded certificates. The exhibition will be held at the Khatai Arts Centre.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.