Parisian audience embraces Azerbaijani art pieces [PHOTOS]

With the support of the Togrul Narimanbayov Association, an exhibition of Azerbaijani and French artists has taken place at the Fransiz Barlier Gallery in Paris, Azernews reports.

A special highlight of the exhibition was the participation of the talented Baku-based artist Bahar Guliyeva.

She presented two vivid decorative works, which immediately drew attention for their rich palette and subtle color balance.

Visitors were not only interested in observing but also in asking questions to the artist, lively discussions arose about the role of color, form, and inspiration.

Asmar Narimanbayova's small works were dedicated to fairy-tale images of Azerbaijan; they seemed to invite viewers into the magical world of our traditions and myths.

She also added that the French artists showcased works in various techniques and styles as well, including photography and animalism in painting.

The atmosphere was warm, with compliments exchanged, and, what was especially gratifying, there was a genuine and great interest in Azerbaijan and its culture.

Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her father, Togrul Narimanbayov, was a world-famous Azerbaijani artist, while her mother, Elmira Huseynova, was a sculptor.

Asmar grew up in an atmosphere of love for art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, a wide and enthusiastic soul.

While creating works in different styles, starting from fauvism to impressionism, then from post impressionism to cubism and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a composition dominant. She has been characterized for her bold and engaging style.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with strong energy.

Narimanbayova's works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

Her art works have been successfully demonstrated in many prestigious galleries and museums across Azerbaijan, the USA, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.

Founded by Asmar Narimanbayova, the Togrul Narimanbayov Association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world.

The association successfully cooperates with leading world organisations.

Bahar Guliyeva, an independent artist from Azerbaijan, employs diverse mediums to express themes of grief and personal growth.

Her artistic style has evolved from spontaneous, fluid techniques to a more deliberate approach, utilizing palette knives to create rich textures and intricate patterns. Drawing inspiration from Kandinsky and Pollock, she explores the interplay of color and form to evoke deep emotional responses.

Bahar Guliyeva's artwork serves as a tribute to resilience and collective humanity, conveying powerful feelings of love, loss, and hope.