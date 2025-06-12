Climate change fight remains politically contentious, says COP29 Chief

12 June 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The issue of climate change remains a politically sensitive and divisive topic, and discussions around climate financing tend to deepen existing disagreements, said Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Negotiator for COP29.

Azernews reports that, Rafiyev made the remarks during the International Scientific Conference for Researchers in Economics and Management.

He noted that hosting COP29 has provided Azerbaijan with significant experience, both as the event’s host country and in terms of contributing to broader climate outcomes.

“Climate change is a politically charged and complex issue. Financial mechanisms often intensify these divisions,” Rafiyev said. “However, science plays a vital role in bridging differences. By relying on scientific data, statistical indicators, and objective evidence, it's possible to build common ground. This approach has given us a major advantage during negotiations.”

He emphasized the importance of evidence-based dialogue in reaching consensus and moving forward in global climate efforts.