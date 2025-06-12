Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss cooperation in land management and cadastre

12 June 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in land management, cadastre, and related fields, Azernews reports, citing the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy.

The head of the Azerbaijani agency, Matin Eynullayev, met with a delegation led by Orif Khojazoda, Chairman of Tajikistan’s State Committee on Land Management and Geodesy.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration. They shared experiences on topics including state supervision over land use and protection, real estate registration, cadastre, and geodesy.

The discussions also covered efficient use of registry and cadastre data, development of national spatial data infrastructure, and other potential areas for cooperation.