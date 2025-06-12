President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia's national holiday - Russia Day, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,
Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday – Russia Day.
The peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia have traditionally been bound by close relations of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support. Today, these strong traditions serve as a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of our interstate relations and the deepening of cooperation across a broad range of areas.
I am confident that, in the interests of our friendly peoples and countries, we will continue to make every effort to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian relations and to expand our multifaceted interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.
On this remarkable day, I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health and every success, and to all the citizens of Russia – well-being and prosperity."
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!