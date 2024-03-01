Japan imposes sanctions against Russia’s 12 individuals, 36 enterprises

1 March 2024 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Japanese government extended a list of sanctions against Russia over the developments in Ukraine having blacklisted 12 individuals and 36 organizations, the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement on Friday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The newly-published list of sanctions against the individuals includes Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Kaluga Region Irina Ageyeva, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Rostov Region Irina Cherkasova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Chechnya Mansur Soltayev, Chairman of the Government of the Chechen Republic Muslim Khuchiyev, Commander of the Second Special Purpose Police Regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the Chechen Republic Zamid Chalayev.

Sibugol LCC owner Artyom Uss, Director-General of JSC GTLK Yevgeny Ditrikh, Director of the Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution Artek International Children’s Center Konstantin Fedorenko and Chief of Staff of the Regional Branch of the All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmiya) in the city of Sevastopol Vladimir Kovalenko are also on the list of Japan’s sanctions.

Among the blacklisted Russian enterprises are Kalashnikov, Almaz-Antey, Uralvagonzavod, GTLK, Atomflot and others.

