Statistics: Almost 40% of murders in Uzbekistan are caused by family disputes

2 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

141 or 38.8% of the 363 murders committed in Uzbekistan in December 2023 were caused by family disputes. This was announced at the meeting of the Senate Committee on Defense and Security Issues.

The reasons for this are family unrest, and the lack of timely resolution of disputes, which has been overlooked by mahalla activists and the general public.