Rosatom sees Africa as 'point of growth' for export of its technologies — CEO

28 February 2024 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Rosatom considers Africa a "point of growth" for its energy and non-energy technologies, head of the Russian nuclear corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We have a number of applications from [African] states. <...> They are not making and implementing decisions very quickly [there], due to certain international events that take place on the African continent <...> But the fact that we certainly consider Africa a point of growth for both exports of energy and other nuclear technologies, this is a fact," Likhachev said speaking in the State Duma, lower house of the Russian parliament.

He also said that one of the African countries has shown interest in a particular product by Rosatom, which is "mini-hydroelectric power plant".

"We have received a request for these mini-hydroelectric power plants from one of the countries and are at the commercial stage. I think <...> we will soon begin implementing this project," he said.