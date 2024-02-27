BRICS Joint Task Force on Disaster Risk Management to meet in Arkhangelsk

27 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of BRICS Joint Task Force on Disaster Risk Management will take place in Arkhangelsk in April, 2024, the regional administration's press service said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"BRICS Joint Task Force on Disaster Risk Management's meeting will be held in Arkhangelsk in April, 2024. The international meeting's participants plan to discuss vectors of cooperation in protecting the population and territories from natural and man-made disasters," the press service said.

Russia's Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov at the Russia EXPO international exhibition visited the Arkhangelsk Region's stand, where he discussed the upcoming meeting with the region's deputy head of the government Dmitry Rozhin.

The choice of Arkhangelsk was not incidental. The Northern Sea Route passes the region, and its exploitation bears certain risks of man-made accidents on sea transport and on aircraft, involved in ensuring the navigation safety. Accident prevention becomes a vital issue due to the increasing cargo traffic.