Statistics Agency reports decrease in motor gasoline output in January in Uzbekistan

24 February 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

In January 2024, Uzbekistan produced 124.6 thousand tons of gasoline, Azernews reports.

According to the Statistics Agency, motor gasoline production decreased by 15 thousand tons or 11% compared to January 2023.

The agency also provided information on production volume of certain types of industrial products in January 2024:

• coal – 357.8 thousand tons;

• oil – 60.5 thousand tons;

• gas condensate – 111.7 thousand tons;

• buses – 25 units;

• cargo vehicles – 215 units;

• car engines – 13,915 units;

• passenger cars (excluding special purpose passenger cars) – 15,657 units.

---

