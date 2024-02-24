Statistics Agency reports decrease in motor gasoline output in January in Uzbekistan
In January 2024, Uzbekistan produced 124.6 thousand tons of gasoline, Azernews reports.
According to the Statistics Agency, motor gasoline production decreased by 15 thousand tons or 11% compared to January 2023.
The agency also provided information on production volume of certain types of industrial products in January 2024:
• coal – 357.8 thousand tons;
• oil – 60.5 thousand tons;
• gas condensate – 111.7 thousand tons;
• buses – 25 units;
• cargo vehicles – 215 units;
• car engines – 13,915 units;
• passenger cars (excluding special purpose passenger cars) – 15,657 units.
---
