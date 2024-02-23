Armenia demands from Israel to respect fascist Nzhdeh

23 February 2024 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on the statements made by Israeli Ambassador to Armenia Yoel Lyon on January 1 about fascist Garegin Nzhdeh, Azernews reports.

On Garegin Nzhdeh's birthday, a group of people held a rally in front of his monument using Nazi symbols. After that, Israeli Ambassador to Armenia Yoel Lyon wrote on X that "glorification of Garegin Nzhdeh, a Nazi collaborator, is unacceptable" and "the authorities should take a firm stance against any form of neo-Nazism and anti-Semitism."

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said it considers "unacceptable any actions committed out of intolerance, on national or religious grounds, as well as speculations on this topic - whether for political, propaganda or other purposes."

"At the same time, foreign diplomats accredited in Armenia should show a respectful attitude," the statement reads.

We would like to remind you that last year the only synagogue in the country was set on fire by Armenian vandals in Yerevan. A video circulated on a social network shows local residents setting fire to the door of the synagogue with a flammable mixture.

