Inflation expectations in January markedly declined in Uzbekistan

23 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The anticipated level of inflation by Uzbekistan's residents significantly decreased in January, according to a study by the Central Bank, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Participants in the latest survey, which focused on price growth forecasts for the next 12 months, predicted an average figure of 13.1%, half a percent lower than in December. The median indicator fell by 0.2 percentage points to 10.8%.

The highest estimates were once again recorded in Tashkent, although they notably decreased compared to the previous month (14.9%). Samarkand region (14.7%) and Bukhara region (14.4%) also featured in the top three, while the lowest forecasts were in Andijan (10.4%) and Karakalpakstan (11.2%).