China becomes Kazakhstan's main trading partner

Last year, China overtook Russia and became Kazakhstan's main trading partner, Azernews reports, citing the report of the Kazakhstan Center for Trade Policy Development.

According to an infographic published by the organization, in 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China increased by 30 percent compared to the previous year and reached $ 31.5 billion. Trade turnover with Russia, Kazakhstan's second-largest trading partner, decreased by 3.7 percent to $26 billion in 2023.

Italy took the third place in the list of Kazakhstan's main trading partners with a turnover of 16.1 billion dollars. Last year, this indicator recorded an increase of 8 percent. South Korea came in fourth place with a trade turnover of $6 billion and caught up Turkiye. In 2023, the trade turnover of the fraternal country with Kazakhstan decreased by 4.8 percent. The trade turnover of the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, which ranked fifth on the list, decreased by 24 percent and amounted to 4.4 billion dollars.

According to the Center for Trade Policy Development, in 2023, Kazakhstan's total trade turnover increased by 3.2 percent compared to the previous year and reached $ 139.8 billion. Of these, $78.7 billion was accounted for exports (a decrease of 7 percent), and imports - $ 61.1 billion (an increase of 20.1 percent).

