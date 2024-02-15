Ronaldo equales Messi in goals without penalty

15 February 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Portuguese striker of Al-Nasr FC, Cristiano Ronaldo equaled Argentine striker Inter Miami Lionel Messi on goals excluding penalties, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by MessivsRonaldo on his social network X (formerly Twitter).

Recall that Ronaldo scored a goal in the first match of the 1/8 AFC Champions League with Saudi Al-Fahy (1-0). Thus, Ronaldo scored the 713th goal of his career, excluding penalties. Lionel Messi has the same number of goals.

Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nasr since 2023. The player's contract agreement with the club runs until 2025. Previously, the Portuguese played for Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Sporting.

Messi, in turn, has been defending the colors of Inter Miami since 2023. His contract with the club runs until 2025. Previously, the Argentine played for PSG and Barcelona.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz