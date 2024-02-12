South Korea to launch production of artillery shells

12 February 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2024, Seoul plans to launch mass production of new 155 mm ammunition for self-propelled artillery units (ACS) K9, Azernews reports, citing the Department of Defense Procurement Programs DAPA (Defense Acquisition Program Administration).

Representatives of DAPA and the Poongsan defense company, which manufactures ammunition for the K9, held a meeting dedicated to the official completion of the projectile development. It began to be created in 2014, research and development work on it started in 2017, and in August 2023, experts recognized the projectile as suitable for combat use.

At the same time, as reported on February 8 in the Janes information and analytical group, referring to a representative of Poongsan, DAPA issued a certificate of conformity of the product to the requirements for ammunition suitable for real combat use to the company in July 2023. This document serves as the basis for the launch of mass production of any military product, whether it is ammunition, weapons or military equipment.

According to a Poongsan representative, in 2023, DAPA ordered 2 thousand 155-mm projectiles with extended flight range, which should be delivered by the end of 2024. "At the end of this year, DAPA will also sign another contract with Poongsan related to the purchase of additional ammunition, and they will be produced in 2025," the Janes interlocutor said.

It is noted that the flight range of the new projectile is about 30% longer than that of the Poongsan high-explosive munition with a rocket accelerator in the bottom of the K307, whose flight range is 41 km. This effect is achieved by using an additional solid fuel charge in the new projectile.

For comparison, the standard ammunition for the K9 - M107 self-propelled guns, produced by Hanhwa under license from the American General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, has a target range of up to 18.8 km.

According to Yonhap, the South Korean authorities hope that the new development will be in demand on the international market and increase the export potential of the 155-mm K9 self-propelled howitzer of national design.

