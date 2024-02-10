World ranking: Qarabag FC advances 3 places, Neftchi 71

10 February 2024 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) published the new world ranking of football clubs list which 403 teams were included, Azernews reports.

There are two representatives of Azerbaijan among those clubs, the Qarabag and Neftchi teams.

With 146.5 points in its assets, Qarabag FC has moved up 3 places compared to last month and reached the 70th rank. Neftchi FC, which has 57.5 points, jumped 71 places and reached 398th.

Manchester City (359 points), the last winner of the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, is in the first place of the world ranking.

The second place is occupied by Spanish Real Madrid (332 points), and the third place by Italian Inter (281 points).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz