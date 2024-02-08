ASEAN IPA committee chairman says Azerbaijan conducts democratic & fair elections

8 February 2024 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

“Presidential elections in Azerbaijan in 2024 were held in democratic and fair conditions,” Sanya Praseuth, chairman of the committee of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, told journalists, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.az.

"The presidential elections held in Azerbaijan in 2024 were successful, free, fair and gave an opportunity to Azerbaijan citizens who have the active suffrage right and have reached the age of 18, to exercise their citizenship and political rights," he said.

He also noted that the polling stations were well organised, and voters were given the opportunity to express their choices freely and fully. There was a transparent system that allowed observers from political parties and local and international observers to closely monitor the entire election process.

"The elections were held in comfortable and peaceful conditions. After the polling stations were closed, the representative of the delegation participated in observing the process of counting votes and calculating the results in various polling stations, and the elections were held openly and transparently. The voting process was organised following the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was technically efficient," he concluded.

