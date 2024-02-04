Drones worth about $66 k tried to be smuggled into Moldova

4 February 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Employees of the Customs Service (CU) of Moldova have stopped an attempt to import into the country a batch of 17 drones worth about $ 66 k, Azernews reports, citing Moldovan media.

The case was registered by employees of the customs post of the Chisinau International Airport during the inspection of the luggage of a 58-year-old foreign citizen, who arrived on a flight Vienna-Chisinau.

"After passing through customs control with the use of special technical means, one of the passengers, who initially chose the green corridor, assuming that the person has nothing to declare, was redirected to a detailed physical control.

As a result of the check, 17 drones (including thermal imaging drones) were found in the man's suitcase, presumably from the category of goods subject to strategic control," the CU said.

The officers of the Office of Criminal Investigations of the CU are investigating the case.

