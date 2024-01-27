Georgian National Tourism Administration holding negotiations with int’l companies at FITUR 2024 in Madrid

27 January 2024 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration, is holding meetings with international companies, including tourism platforms, airlines and media, on the sidelines of the International Tourism Fair - Fitur 2024 in Madrid, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The representatives of the GNTA also discussed prospects of cooperation with the officials of Eurowings, Lufthansa, National Geographic, Expedia Group, Road Travel, Klebergroup, TransPerfect, HotelBeds, Smartvel and others, in order to increase tourist flows in Georgia.

Within the framework of “one of the largest” tourism exhibitions in the world, Omiadze also met with the representative of the global booking platform Amadeus, the National Tourism Administration said on Saturday.

A presentation about Georgia’s tourism potential was held for the international media as part of the exhibition, which involves more than nine thousand companies from more than 130 countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz