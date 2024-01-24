British government allocates $1.65bn to construction of Sizewell NPP

24 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

​By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK government has allocated another £1.3 billion ($1.65 billion) of budgeted funds to prepare for the construction of the third stage of the Sizewell nuclear power plant (NPP), Azernews reports.

This is stated in a message distributed by the Ministry of Energy Security and Carbon Neutrality of the kingdom.

It notes that this is by far the largest financing package for the project. It involves preparing transport and other infrastructure in Suffolk County for the start of large-scale construction, which will require a total of £20 billion ($25.4 billion).

It is planned that after the completion of the project, which the UK is implementing jointly with France, two Sizewell C reactors will provide 7% of the UK's electricity needs. The power plant's capacity will be 3.2 GW. By 2050, the British government plans to quadruple the volume of electricity production at the country's nuclear power plants, the total capacity of which should reach 24 GW. It is assumed that this will help the kingdom to significantly strengthen its energy security.

"Sizewell will make a significant contribution to the revival of our country's nuclear energy by providing clean, UK-produced energy to millions of homes," said Andrew Bowie, Deputy Minister for Energy Security and Carbon Neutrality.

