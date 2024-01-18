Three-year-old girl from UAE makes history by becoming youngest writer in world

18 January 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

A three-year-old girl from the United Arab Emirates named Al–Maha Rashid Al-Meiri made history by publishing two children's novels - Flower and Honeybee, thereby becoming the youngest writer in the world, Azernews reports, Arabic media outlets.

Within 24 hours she sold more than 1,000 copies of both her books and became the youngest writer in the world (female), which was noted in the Guinness Book of Records.

Al-Mahi's interest in storytelling and drawing led her to learn how to write and create fiction stories for children, accompanied by beautiful, vivid illustrations.

In her stories, Al-Maha tries to convey to readers the importance of environmental principles. According to her mother, Al-Maha wants to instill in children her age the importance of preserving the environment.

The girl's mother spoke about her interest in the environment and ecological worldview: "When we attended the COP28 conference in Dubai last November, I felt that Al-Mahi had ideas for creating stories on an environmental theme. After attending the conference, we really realized the importance of preserving the environment and the need to educate children on this issue. Al-Maha is proof that reading skills can be developed from an early age. Her talent and self-confidence made us push her to try to set a Guinness World Record."

Al-Mahi's older sister is currently the youngest writer to publish a bilingual book, and her brother is the youngest male author. As the mother of the children notes, the brother and sister are one of the motivations for which Alma took up writing.

Their mother emphasizes the importance of discovering the talents of children, nurturing and increasing their self-confidence so that they can become active members of society, and able to take responsibility.

---

