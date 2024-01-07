Myanmar Government approves final plan for holding parliamentary elections

7 January 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Government of Myanmar has approved the last point of the roadmap for organizing general parliamentary elections in the country, Azernews reports, citing the Global New Light of Myanmar, according to the Prime Minister of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing.

"The government has approved the last point of the roadmap, according to which work will be carried out to ensure the reliability and fairness of the general elections to prevent the loss of [electoral] rights by eligible voters. After the lifting of the state of emergency, free and fair multiparty democratic elections will be held, and state responsibilities will be transferred to the elected government," he said.

Min Aung Hline stressed that "armed clashes in the country are taking place because of attempts to solve political problems by terrorist means."

According to him, the armed forces of the republic in this regard cooperate with the Myanmar police to suppress the terrorist activities of ethnic armed groups.

---

