USA suspends operation of 171 Boeing aircraft after emergency

7 January 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of The United States has decided to suspend the operation of some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft after the Alaska Airlines flight depressurization incident, Azernews reports.



Earlier, an Alaska Airlines plane bound for Ontario (California) made an emergency landing at Portland Airport (Oregon) shortly after departure due to a depressurization of the side. It is reported that at the same time, part of the fuselage fell off the aircraft and the porthole fell out.

"The FAA requires immediate inspections of some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft before they can return to flight. We will continue to make decisions based on safety while we assist the National Transportation Safety Board with the investigation of the incident with Alaska Airlines Flight 1282," said FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker.

This decision will affect approximately 171 aircraft.

---

