Electricity tariff decreases by 3 tetri starting January 1 in Georgia

28 December 2023 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission on Thursday decided to reduce electricity tariffs for both household and non-household consumers by three tetri per one kWh starting next month, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The regulatory body explained the decrease was influenced by the increase in the share of “cheap electricity” in the total basket of electricity purchases as a result of the renovation of the Enguri hydropower plant - the largest electricity producer in the country.

High hydrological indicators and replacement of imported energy with cheap electricity generated by heating plants during the winter of 2022-2023 also led to the decrease, it added, noting the reduced tariffs would remain in force until January 1, 2026.

The Commission also announced an increase in non-household water supply tariffs for Georgian Water and Power, a leading company on the water supply market of Georgia and the South Caucasus.

The body said the price change would apply to cities of Tbilisi, Mtskheta and Rustavi, with the new non-household tariff set at ₾8.807 ($3.27) per cubic metre in Tbilisi and Mtskheta and ₾6.500 ($2.42) in Rustavi.

The change in the tariffs is due to the need to renovate and replace [...] infrastructure of water supply in the cities, it said.

In total, ₾363 million ($134.97mln) will be invested to provide continuous water supply to customers in the three cities and improve water quality, the Commission said.

