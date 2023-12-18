Women in Ukraine may be drafted into military service

18 December 2023 21:34 (UTC+04:00)

A member of the Verkhovna Rada from the ruling Servant of the People party and a member of the committee for national security, defence, and intelligence, Maryana Bezuglaya, has said that a new draft law on mobilisation has been prepared in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Azernews reports.

According to her, the new draft reduces the draft age from 27 to 25 years old and also provides for the conscription of women for military service: "In the new draft, women are placed on the military register by the procedure established by the Ministry of Defence, undergo initial military training for further participation in military operations."

The MP added that the new draft law also provides for a break period for servicemen who are in the combat zone for a long time.

