UK imposes sanctions against Uzbek company Mvizion

8 December 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Previously, a company created by a Russian citizen had already come under restrictions from the United States, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The UK government announced the introduction of sanctions against a new group of individuals suspected of supporting the “Russian war machine”.

46 individuals and legal entities associated with the defense industry of the Russian Federation were included in the sanctions lists. Among them were several enterprises from Belarus, China, the UAE, Serbia and Turkiye.