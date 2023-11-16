Monument to Manas to be erected in capital of Kazakhstan

16 November 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

A monument to Manas will be erected in the capital of Kazakhstan. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeyev reported, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

According to him, work on installation of the monument to Manas Baatyr in Astana is nearing completion. The diplomat noted that the monument is located on one of the central streets of the city. The official opening date will be announced later.

