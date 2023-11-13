Harvesting of agricultural crops completed in Kyrgyzstan

13 November 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

The harvesting of agricultural crops for the 2023 harvest is being completed, the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar News Agency.

As of October 23 of this year, grain crops (excluding legumes, rice and buckwheat) were harvested from an area of 579.5 thousand hectares, which is 1.2% more than on the same date last year.

At the same time, 1.6 million tons of grain were threshed in the original registered weight, which is 15% less. The decrease in threshing volumes is due to a decrease in the yield of cereal crops by 28% compared to the corresponding date last year.

Due to abnormally high temperatures in the summer of this year during the growing season, the gross harvest of wheat decreased by 25.8%, barley - by 29.5%.

Harvested areas of grain legumes, oilseeds and cotton have decreased. Thus, as of October 23 of this year, grain legumes were harvested from an area of 52.9 thousand hectares, which is 7.4% less compared to the corresponding date last year; oilseeds were harvested from an area of 14.7 thousand hectares, or by 17.2% less cotton - from an area of 17.5 thousand hectares, or 9.4% less.

Along with this, compared to the same date last year, there was a significant increase in the gross harvest of sugar beets - by 46.5%, tobacco - by 18.6%, corn for grain - by 6.7%, vegetables - by 4.6% and melons - by 3.6.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz