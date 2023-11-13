Kyrgyzstan among leaders in car exports to Russia

13 November 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

At least 889,400 passenger cars were imported to Russia for 10 months of 2023 — 2.8 times more than in the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

China became the main supplier of new cars to the Russian Federation. It accounted for about 80 percent of all deliveries. The most popular imported Chinese brands are Chery with a share of 23 percent, Changan (10 percent), OMODA (9 percent), Geely (8 percent) and EXEED (7 percent).

Popular destinations for import of new cars to Russia are Kazakhstan (7.5 percent), Kyrgyzstan (5.8 percent), Belarus (2.5 percent), Armenia (1.6 percent) and the UAE (1 percent).

As for the used cars, the situation is somewhat different. The leader here is Japan, whose share is 54 percent. Armenia is in second place (14.3 percent), followed by Belarus (11.3 percent), South Korea (7.2 percent), Kyrgyzstan (4.6 percent) and Germany (2.9 percent).

The most popular brand among imported used cars is Toyota with a share of 27.4 percent. It is followed by Honda (16 percent), Kia (7 percent), BMW (6.5 percent), Nissan (6.3 percent) and Hyundai (5 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz