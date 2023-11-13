Uzbek specialists to repair railway in Afghanistan
On November 8, 2023, a meeting was held between the board chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Zufar Narzullayev and the head of the Afghan Railways Department Bakht-ar-Rahman Sharafat in Hayratan, Balkh region of Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.
The main topics of the negotiations were related to the reconstruction of the “Hayratan – Naibabad – Mazar-i-Sharif” section of the railway. Both parties expressed their interest in the development and modernization of this section.
Both parties expressed hope for further cooperation and mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of railway transport. This cooperation will serve to improve the transport infrastructure of the region and create favorable conditions for the development of trade and economy in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz