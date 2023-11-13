Uzbek specialists to repair railway in Afghanistan

13 November 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

On November 8, 2023, a meeting was held between the board chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Zufar Narzullayev and the head of the Afghan Railways Department Bakht-ar-Rahman Sharafat in Hayratan, Balkh region of Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The main topics of the negotiations were related to the reconstruction of the “Hayratan – Naibabad – Mazar-i-Sharif” section of the railway. Both parties expressed their interest in the development and modernization of this section.