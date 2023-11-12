Tension in Israel-Palestine conflict is of serious concern, FM says

12 November 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Continuing tension in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone, in particular, the fact that civilians are suffering the most from the present escalation spur serious concern, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayrmov said in his address to the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, Azernews reports.

The Minister expressed condolence to the families of the victims, saying Azerbaijan joins the calls for urgent de-escalation of the situation and ceasing hostilities. He underlined the need to avoid any actions that may exacerbate the existing situation.

Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan advocates for the two-state solution based on international law, and respective UN resolutions.

Note that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Saudi Arabia on November 10 to participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz