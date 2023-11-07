Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover at $44.7 billion after nine months of trading

7 November 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

In January-September 2023, the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $44.7 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, the volume of FTT increased by 22.1% compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Over the nine months, Uzbekistan exported goods and services worth $17.7 billion. Imports amounted to $27 billion. The negative trade balance was $9.3 billion.