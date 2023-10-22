Greta Thunberg charged after climate charge protest outside luxury Mayfair hotel

22 October 2023 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg has been charged with a public order offence after a protest outside a central London hotel on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police has said, Azernews reports, citing the Standard.

Fossil Free London organised the protest on Tuesday to disrupt the Energy Intelligence Forum, which was meeting at the InterContinental London hotel in Park Lane.

Thunberg faces one count of failing to comply with a condition imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

The 20-year-old, originally from Sweden, gave her address to officers as in Dorset, she was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 15 November.

Twenty five others face various charges in connection with the protest.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We have charged 26 people after a protest outside a hotel in central London.

"Officers responded to the protest on the morning of Tuesday October 17 and imposed conditions to prevent disruption to the public.

"The protestors were asked to move from the road onto the pavement, which would enable them to continue with their demonstration without breaching the conditions."

Thunberg was detained by officers and led to a waiting police van after joining the protest.

In footage shared on social media, officers could be seen taking the campaigner to the van as other protesters were told to stand back.

She had earlier spoken outside the hotel as part of the, urging eco-activists to "reclaim the power" and hitting out at "spineless" politicians for failing to act on global warming.

