TRT World highlights international conference taking place in Baku [VIDEO]

21 October 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

TRT World has prepared a report on the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice" that took place in Baku, Azernews reports.

TRT World notes that the conference was attended by representatives of the public and private sectors, officials, representatives of 14 countries and overseas territories that were in colonial dependence on France, as well as Corsica.

Speakers at the international conference spoke about the current human rights situation in their countries.

The conference participants touched upon such topics as French interference in the internal affairs of its former colonies, gross violations of human rights, and decolonisation. They supported the struggle for freedom of the peoples of the different regions of the world, which are still suffering from colonisation in the twenty-first century.

