More than 5 million people registered on official Iranian online resource
Millions of Iranians are ready to fight Israel according to
source. More than 5 million people have
registered on an official Iranian online resource to recruit
volunteers for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,
Azernews reports.
The resource on alaqsastorm says: "To support the legitimate defense of the Palestinian nation, click the button above and declare your willingness to be sent to the regions." Thus, over 5 million people have already applied to participate in the conflict.
