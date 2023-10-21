More than 5 million people registered on official Iranian online resource

21 October 2023 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Millions of Iranians are ready to fight Israel according to source. More than 5 million people have registered on an official Iranian online resource to recruit volunteers for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Azernews reports.



The resource on alaqsastorm says: "To support the legitimate defense of the Palestinian nation, click the button above and declare your willingness to be sent to the regions." Thus, over 5 million people have already applied to participate in the conflict.

