Rocket attack launched on Israel [VIDEO]

7 October 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning, Azernews reports.

First, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water and air. There are already casualties among the civilians. According to the evidence in the video, dozens of armed Palestinians are infiltrating Israel from the Gaza.

The press service of the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that rocket fire is being conducted on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarms sound continuously on Saturday morning in many localities of the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Residents of the southern and central regions of Israel are advised to stay near shelters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left for Tel Aviv, where he will soon hold an urgent meeting with the leadership of the country's security agencies against the background of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip that began on Saturday morning.

This was announced by the office of the head of the Israeli government.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of the details of the incident and will hold an operational meeting with the security leadership in the coming hours," the statement said.

The head of the Government has already left for Tel Aviv, where the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense and security agencies of Israel are located (the residence of the Prime Minister and the main state institutions are located in Jerusalem).

According to statement, Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war" after launching a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip early Saturday morning.

"The Israel Defence Forces announces a state of readiness for war," the statement said.

"Israeli citizens in the southern and central regions are obliged to remain near shelters, and in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip, inside shelters. The Chief of General Staff is currently assessing the situation and approving plans for the continuation of army operations," the army added.

