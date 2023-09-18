6 GW of renewables to be installed in Italy in 2023

18 September 2023 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

Six gigawatts of power from renewable energy sources will be installed in Italy in 2023, according to estimates made public at a conference on offshore wind power in Rome on Monday based on data supplied by power transmission system operator Terna, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

At the end of 2021, total renewable power capacity in Italy stood at 58 GW, according to Terna data. Last year, 3 GW of renewables were installed in Italy, compared to 11 in Germany, 6 in Spain and 5 in France.

Consequently, Anie Foundation and Elettricità Futura said 76 GW of power from renewables need to be installed in Italy in the period 2024 to 2030, in order to reach the RePowerEu target of 143 GW in total.

