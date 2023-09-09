Turkiye expresses readiness to assist Morocco after earthquake

9 September 2023 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye expressed readiness to provide assistance to Morocco, which was hit by a devastating earthquake, Azernews reports.

This is stated in a statement of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic.

"We express our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Moroccan people and government, we wish God's mercy to the victims and speedy recovery to the injured. Turkey, as always, is ready to provide all possible support to heal the wounds," the statement said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences over the natural disaster in the African nation.

---

