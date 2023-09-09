Kazakhstan, China agree to transport 27.8 mln tonnes of cargo by rail in 2024

9 September 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Kazakh and Chinese railway administrations reached an agreement on cargo volumes for 2023 and 2024 at the 32nd meeting of the border railways commissions of Kazakhstan and China in Shymkent, Kazakh railway operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

After reviewing the data on shipments between the countries for the first eight months of 2023, the carriers have set a target of 26.8 million tonnes of cargo for this year, an increase of 3.6 million tonnes compared to the previous year. The exports are expected to increase by 25% to 16.2 million tonnes, while imports will increase by 6% to 10.6 million tonnes.

"For the year 2024, the agreed amount of cargo to be transported is 27.8 million tonnes, which is an increase of 1 million tonnes [3.7%] compared to the volume for 2023," the KTZ press service said.

Starting from January 2024, the Chinese authorities will permit doubling the amount of grain loaded onto grain carriers, covered wagons, and containers at the Alashankou crossing station.

"At the request of Kazakhstan, China has agreed to start accepting grain cargo in grain carriers and covered cars at the Khorgos station. Additionally, China will increase acceptance of other types of cargo, such as vegetable oils, metal ores (pellets and concentrates), and petroleum coke," KTZ said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed progress with expanding the capacity of border crossing stations and the Dostyk-Moyynty and Alashankou-Jinghe sections and the construction and modernization of terminals.

KTZ said all issues were resolved at the meeting, which will enable an increase in the flow of cargo through border crossing stations.



