Uzbekistan receives most investment from China

5 September 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

China has become the largest foreign investor in Uzbekistan's economy for the first half of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

In total, during the first six months of this year, investors poured $11.4 billion into the country, which amounts to 139.1 trillion Uzbekistani som. Out of this total, $4.8 billion, or 59 trillion som, which is 42.4% of the overall volume, accounts for foreign investments and credits directed towards the primary capital.

The top three countries from which Uzbekistan received the most investments in 2023 are as follows:

China – 20.5%

Russia – 18.8%

Turkiye – 6.2%

---

