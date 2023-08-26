Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi has thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support to Ukraine, Azernews reports.
“While on a visit to Lachin city, I expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the support provided to Ukraine. Long live Ukraine! Long live Azerbaijan!” the ambassador wrote on his Facebook page.
---
