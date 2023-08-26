Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

26 August 2023 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi has thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support to Ukraine, Azernews reports.

“While on a visit to Lachin city, I expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the support provided to Ukraine. Long live Ukraine! Long live Azerbaijan!” the ambassador wrote on his Facebook page.

