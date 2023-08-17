Mines produced in Armenia found in Ukraine [PHOTOS]

17 August 2023 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

An Armenian-made anti-personnel mine was found during the demining of Ukrainian territories liberated from Russian occupation, Azernews reports, citing political expert.

According to military and political observer, Alexander Kovalenko in his telegram channel, the mine in question is the E-001 mine.

He added that he had personally seen such mines in Garabagh and noted that there had been no reports of such weapons being supplied to Russia.

"But I would not rush to conclusions yet. At this stage, it is difficult to say how many such mines have been used by the Russian occupiers and how they got to them in the first place. The delivery could have been a single, smuggled one," he noted.

At the same time, Kovalenko emphasized that representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Crimea actively cooperate with the occupants, and therefore did not rule out that somehow a shadow supply channel was established.

The E-001 mine is a copy of the PMN mine with a 200-gram TNT charge, which was widespread in the USSR. It is triggered by pressing the plastic lid and, in case of an explosion, leaves virtually no chance for a person to survive.

