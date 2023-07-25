Erdogan: 850 implemented projects will leave their trace in country's defense industry

25 July 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye is making strides in its defense industry, with 850 projects implemented that will leave their mark in the country's defense industry, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan made the announcement in a video address to the participants of the 16th International Defense Industry Exhibition IDEF-2023 in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

The Defense Industry of Turkiye

The projects are part of Turkish efforts to strengthen its defense industry, which has a long history dating back to the Ottoman Empire. The Republican Administration supported the State's guidance in industrialization and therefore the defense industry during the first planning period. In the post-World War II Period, activities in the defense industry initiated during the first years of the Republic were not sufficient due to lack of State support, which came to a halt as a result of the foreign military aid received upon promotion of bilateral relations with the United States and Turkish membership of NATO.

The Turkish Armed Forces Foundation was established in 1974 to address the regional problems Turkiye faced, such as the Cyprus crises in 1963 and 1967, and the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974. The arms embargo following the invasion necessitated the development of a defense industry based on national resources.

The machinery, craftsmen, and workmen transferred discreetly from Istanbul and its surroundings at the end of the First World War and played a crucial role in winning the War of Independence. Small-scale and simple workshops in Ankara, Konya, Eskişehir, Keskin, and Erzurum not only provided light weapons and ammunition but also lay the foundation for a sound local defense industry infrastructure.

Erdogan reported the achievement of a record volume of export in the defense industry of almost $3 billion in six months of this year. "Our goal in 2023 is to achieve the indicator of $6 billion," the head of state said.

Turkiye is also looking to draw refugees back to Syria, with plans to build homes for 1 million refugees. The project will provide schools, hospitals, and “all the needs of daily life and self-sufficient economic infrastructure, from agriculture to industry,” Erdogan said.

Turkiye is making great strides in its defense industry, and the projects implemented will have a lasting impact on the country's defense industry.

---