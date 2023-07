24 July 2023 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

The price of one troy ounce of gold (by August contracts) decreased by 0.19% to USD 2,001.4 (AZN3,40) on the New York Commodity Exchange (COMEX), Azernews reports, citing stock market data.

The price of one ounce of silver (by September contracts) on COMEX decreased by 0.48% to USD 24.74 (AZN42,06).

