Over 15 thsd tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Tajikistan in January-June this year

21 July 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Based on data from the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan says forty-eight countries of the world provided 36,117,400 US dollars’ worth of 15,616.6 tons of humanitarian aid to Tajikistan over the first six months of this year, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

In January-June this year, among donor countries the greatest share reportedly came from China – 28.8 percent; the United States – 24.9 percent; Belgium – 12.9 percent; Russia – 6.5 percent; Kazakhstan – 4.8 percent; Turkiye – 3.5 percent; India – 3.1 percent; Denmark – 2.5 percent; Germany – 1.9 percent; Uzbekistan – 2.6 percent; Denmark – 2.3 percent; Germany – 2.0 percent; the Republic of Korea – 1.8 percent; France – 1.7 percent; Uzbekistan – 1.5 percent; and others.

Tajikistan belongs to low-income countries, who receive humanitarian aid as well as financial aid from international financial institutions -- grants and highly concessional loans, technical aid.

A total cost of humanitarian aid received by Tajikistan last year (141 million US dollars) is 2.5 times higher than grants of international financial institutions planned for 2023 to support the country’s public budget.

