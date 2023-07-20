President Erdogan signs five new agreements with Saudi Arabia

20 July 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues his contacts in Saudi Arabia, the first stop of his Gulf tour. Based on Erdogan's contacts in Jeddah, 5 new agreements were signed between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia. Erdogan will move to Qatar, his second stop after his visit to Saudi Arabia.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Promotion of Direct Investment between the Republic of Turkiye and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was signed by the President of the Presidential Investment Office, Burak Dağlıoğlu, and the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al-Falih.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Saudi Arabian Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dawsari signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Communication between the Presidency of Communications of the Republic of Turkiye and the Ministry of Information of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Implementation Plan on Cooperation between the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye and the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was signed by the Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler and the Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud.

A Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Energy was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkiye and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia.

A Cooperation Agreement between Baykar and the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia was signed by Baykar General Manager Haluk Bayraktar and Saudi Arabian Deputy Minister of Defense Halid Bin Hüseyin El Bayari.

