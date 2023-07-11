Russia to develop mutually advantageous relations with Turkiye - Peskov

11 July 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Russia will continue to develop relations with Turkiye despite ongoing disagreements with Ankara on certain matters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"Despite the known disagreements, we intend to develop our dialogue and our relations with Turkiye wherever this is advantageous to us and wherever this is advantageous to them," Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

He was asked whether the Kremlin believed that Turkiye was increasingly oriented towards the West in its foreign policy.

Peskov, who at one time worked as a diplomat in Turkiye, said, "There have been periods of intensive orientation towards the West in the history of the Turkish Republic, alongside periods of less intensive [interaction with the West]."

"Yet we know well - if we call a spade a spade - that no one wants to see Turkiye in Europe. I mean the Europeans. Our Turkish partners should have no illusion about that," Peskov said.

