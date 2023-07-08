National Environmental Agency says Black Sea water quality "within norm"

8 July 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

The water quality of the Black Sea is “within the norm” based on the analysis of samples obtained last week across the western Georgian coastline, the country’s National Environmental Agency said on Friday after the meeting of the subregional group in Bulgaria, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

At the meeting, held with the support of the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Bulgarian and Georgian specialists discussed the ongoing water quality research activities and their results.

The body said amounts of biogenic components, heavy metals and total oil hydrocarbons in the samples were “within normal range” in both the Bulgarian and Georgian Black Sea waters.

The Agency noted the meeting on Benchmark Assessment for Black Sea anchovy aimed to preserve the stocks of biological resources in the Black Sea and promote sustainable fisheries.

